Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Declines By 79.3%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the December 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,909,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ACWX opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

