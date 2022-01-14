Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Declines By 79.3%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the December 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,909,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
ACWX opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $59.19.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
