Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Rises By 617.3%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,600 shares, an increase of 617.3% from the December 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SUSB stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,087,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,259,000 after acquiring an additional 88,280 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 174,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

