Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Expands By 241.4%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 241.4% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,289. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

