Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rises By 15,750.0%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 15,750.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $17.49 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

