Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Increases By 7,325.0%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 7,325.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

HTHIY stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.78. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $82.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.