Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Decreases By 82.4%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the December 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ETCG traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $14.50. 73,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

