Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Increases By 478.4%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, an increase of 478.4% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SRET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 178,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.34.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,329,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $107,000.

