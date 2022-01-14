Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Increases By 478.4%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, an increase of 478.4% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of SRET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 178,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.34.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
