Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Drops By 78.9%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the December 15th total of 499,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

POTX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $29.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POTX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

