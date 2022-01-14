Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Drops By 78.9%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the December 15th total of 499,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
POTX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $29.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.