Short Interest in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Grows By 200.0%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SDH stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Global Internet of People has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

