Short Interest in FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Grows By 300.0%

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,763,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FOMC stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,094,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,939,360. FOMO has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get FOMO alerts:

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.