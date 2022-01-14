Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Rises By 1,550.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

FTAG opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

