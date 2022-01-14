Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Decreases By 84.5%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDNI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,613,000.

