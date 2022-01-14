Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Declines By 93.8%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 75.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE FEO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.36. 7,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,830. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.