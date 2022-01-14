Short Interest in FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Grows By 400.0%

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCIC opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. FCCC has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

FCCC Company Profile

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses in searching an appropriate transactions such as a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or other business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

