Short Interest in Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Decreases By 94.3%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the December 15th total of 420,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FDVRF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 197,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,573. Facedrive has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.
Facedrive Company Profile
