Short Interest in Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Declines By 65.2%

Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,434,400 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 7,003,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,773,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Enzolytics stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Enzolytics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for infectious disease treatments. The company’s all-human monoclonal antibodies target and neutralize human immunodeficiency virus, and are being employed to produce anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19.

