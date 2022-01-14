Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Decreases By 68.5%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DLY stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 186,488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,007,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,474,000 after buying an additional 82,268 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

