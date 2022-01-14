Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Drops By 85.4%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the December 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 67,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,178. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $16.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

