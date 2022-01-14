Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Grows By 480.0%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BCUCY opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

