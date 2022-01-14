Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Grows By 1,080.0%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 1,080.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

