Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Expands By 393.3%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 393.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BTT stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

