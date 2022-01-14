Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Expands By 59,500.0%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a growth of 59,500.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.72. BetterLife Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

