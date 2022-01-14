Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Grows By 863.9%

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, a growth of 863.9% from the December 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on BLPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.