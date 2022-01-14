Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Rises By 1,073.8%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 1,073.8% from the December 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYTO opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

