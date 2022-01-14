Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Declines By 84.9%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKRTF shares. Danske upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Aker Solutions ASA has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

