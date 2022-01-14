Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON RNK opened at GBX 158.58 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The Rank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.50 ($2.94). The stock has a market cap of £742.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

