Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON RNK opened at GBX 158.58 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The Rank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.50 ($2.94). The stock has a market cap of £742.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70.
The Rank Group Company Profile
