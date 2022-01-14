Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.23.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,064.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,433.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,462.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.