Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.23.
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,064.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,433.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,462.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
