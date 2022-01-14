Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €180.45 ($205.06).

ETR SAE opened at €110.30 ($125.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €137.20. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.31. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

