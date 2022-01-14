Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

SFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 105,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,885. The company has a market cap of $208.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

