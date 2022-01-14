Sherritt International (TSE:S) Upgraded to “Speculative Buy” by TD Securities

Sherritt International (TSE:S) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.90 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.65. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE S traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.53. 3,978,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,174. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$210.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$20.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherritt International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

