Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$7.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:SCL traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,548. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$385.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.21.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

