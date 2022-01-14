Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJR stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

