Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

SJR stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.97. 3,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.