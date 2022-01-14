Shaw Communications, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.