ShareRing Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.58 Million (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, ShareRing has traded flat against the dollar. One ShareRing coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. ShareRing has a total market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShareRing Coin Profile

SHR is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareRing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShareRing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShareRing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShareRing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

