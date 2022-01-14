Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -143.24, a P/E/G ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

