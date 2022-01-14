SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $633,000 Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liquidity Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at $19,806,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 73.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,246 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at $2,341,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1,062.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,691,000 after buying an additional 80,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $21.32 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $756.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.78%.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

