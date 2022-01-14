SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 96,017 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,831 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 96,017 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Costamare in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Costamare in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costamare by 21.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

CMRE stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

