SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,238 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $199.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.91 and its 200 day moving average is $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

