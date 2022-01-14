SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 372,449 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,449 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Vertiv by 453.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 87.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of VRT opened at $23.77 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

