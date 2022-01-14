SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 235,051 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,051 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Duke Realty by 236.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 111,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 34.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 27.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

