SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.