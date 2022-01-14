SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Steelcase by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Steelcase by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Steelcase by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

