SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PC Connection at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $1,183,773. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

