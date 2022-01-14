SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $641,000 in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of AMCX opened at $41.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

