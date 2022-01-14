SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $638,000 in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,816 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCF. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.