SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 15,935 German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,935 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GABC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

