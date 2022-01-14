Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after buying an additional 7,735,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sesen Bio by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 1,546,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 463.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

