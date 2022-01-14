Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Decreased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.