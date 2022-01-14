Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Shares of SELB opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $51,416.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 14,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

